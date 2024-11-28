Nintendo looking to track down pirates through Reddit accounts

HQ

Nintendo is looking to investigate where potential pirates might be lurking, and one of the main hubs seems to be Reddit. Specifically, a subreddit called r/SwitchPirates, which has 217,000 members at the time of writing.

The subreddit focuses on helping users mod Switch consoles and pirate games, although in its information section it does mention that if you have the money to support a developer, you should probably do that. Despite this small claim, it seems the community has drawn the ire of Nintendo, which found out about the subreddit following a court case involving one of its users.

As per GameFile, Nintendo states that "Reddit, Inc. operates a social media platform where users, often using pseudonyms, may post to different forums known as communities or "subreddits." Defendant was a primary moderator of the SwitchPirates community, under the name "Archbox," which boasted more than 190,000 members. Nintendo has reason to believe that other accounts active in the SwitchPirates community may also have been controlled by Defendant, or else reflect other individuals who have worked alongside Defendant," regarding the previous case.

Not everyone in the community will be finding summons to court in their letterbox soon, but finding out personal information about the Reddit users could give Nintendo the opportunity to sue.