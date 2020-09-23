Nintendo leaks Kirby Fighters 2 for Switch

Hammers, flames, swords, umbrellas, whips, and magic powers will confront players in the battleground soon as Kirby Fighters 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch. The official announcement has not happened yet but it is all but confirmed as Nintendo of America is the main leaker. The game preview was spotted on the official website by many.

"Choose from a cast of Kirby's most iconic copy abilities - including the brand-new Wrestler ability - and duke it out to be the last Kirby standing. Familiar friends and foes like Bandanna Waddle Dee and King Dedede also make an appearance as playable characters in the Kirby Fighters 2 game, available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system."

Kirby Fighters started as a game mode in Kirby Triple Deluxe for Nintendo 3DS, but Nintendo opted then for a standalone digital release on the same platform. It plays as a 2D fighting game in layered stages à la Super Smash Bros., although there weren't any screenshot attached to the page revealing how it looks with HD graphics.

Kirby Fighters 2 is priced at $19.99 but the release date is still TBD.