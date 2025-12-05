Nintendo launches tons of new Metroid merchandise including an Arm Cannon cushion

HQ

Yesterday was the global launch date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, the latest chapter of the beloved Nintendo series, which debuted on both Switch 1 and Switch 2. While that game has been hit-and-miss by our standards, if you've been playing and have been looking for a new way to show your love for Samus Aran and all things Metroid, why not pop over the Nintendo Store to snag some new merchandise?

Seven new pieces of gear have been added to the store with a Metroid theme to them, and they span a broad array of different product categories. You can get a T-shirt with a Metroid graphic, a pin based on the new game, two keyring choices that span the Morph Ball and an Infant Metroid, a gadget organiser case in Samus' colours, glasses with Metroid symbolism on them, and the most eye-catching of the bunch, a cushion made to resemble Samus' Arm Cannon.

Yep, the latter item is a cushion that you can wear on your arm that comes in the signature green of Samus' armour and is meant to be able to provide a comfortable place to catch up on some sleep. The cushion will set you back £37.99, and if you do want to snag one of these, you will be able to purchase one from January 20, 2026.

