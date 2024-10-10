Nintendo launches Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program to try a new feature, begins October 10

HQ

What is Nintendo cooking? After the recent announcement of the Nintendo Clock Alarmo, many fans are wondering when are we going to hear about the Nintendo Switch 2. However, Nintendo has other things to do first, like trying a new online feature. And it seems big...

Nintendo has just announced a Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program, something never done before by Nintendo at this magnitude. The company is planning to launch a new feature for the Nintendo Switch Online service, and wants to test it first, using customers that must willingly apply Thursday, October 10 (that is Today).

Interested in participate? First you need to know that this feature is exclusive to just a few countries: Japan, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack as of Wednesday 09/10/2024 22:00 (UTC).

If you fulfill the requirements, you can apply through this website. You need to be at the ready on October 10, 2024, at 15:00 (UTC). While the application period will last until Tuesday October 15, participants will be chosen on a first-come-first-serve basis, except in Japan, where there will be a raffle.

The playest period will take place from October 24 to November 6. What could it be? Cloud gaming on the Switch? It's hard to think this will not be related somehow to the new Nintendo console launching next year. Perhaps some kind of cross-platform?