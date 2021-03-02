Nintendo launches new Wii U update

You're watching Advertisements

If you boot up your Wii U today, you will have to do something that you haven't done for quite some time (besides charging your Wii U GamePad, which we assume is out of juice by now), and that is installing a system update. It is numbered 5.5.5, and if you are curious about which cool new features Nintendo has added - we will have to make you disappointed. All it does is:

"Further improvements to overall system stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the user experience."

Still, a blast from the past and we think this might actually be the last time we'll get to write about system updates for the unfortunate Wii U, which launched in 2012.

Thanks, Nintendo Everything