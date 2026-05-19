Nintendo launches a photo app with mini-games called Pictonico

Several years ago, Nintendo announced that it would be scaling back its smartphone efforts, but apparently there were exceptions. Today, Nintendo is doing what it so often does: announcing a completely unexpected product without prior notification.

We're talking about the Pictonico app, which launches on May 28 for both Android and iOS. Behind the name lies a photo app that lets you "turn your photos into silly minigames." The idea is that you, your friends, and family members will find yourselves in bizarre situations and take on challenges like carnival games, zombie attacks, and much more.

The app is free and includes a selection of mini-games, but if you want more, it costs money. It's designed so you can create fun photos and videos to save, share with friends, or post on social media.

If Pictonico sounds fun, you can pre-register your interest now via both Google Play and the App Store.