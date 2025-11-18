Nintendo launches 2026 calendars as My Nintendo Store exclusives

HQ

We've still got over a month left in 2025, but Nintendo is already looking ahead to next year with some brand-new 2026 calendars featuring characters from your favourite franchises and games. There are two Nintendo calendars available at the My Nintendo Store right now.

One of them features some more classic imagery, including works from Super Mario 64, Metroid Fusion, Punch-Out, and more. This calendar costs 400 platinum points, and is only available for Nintendo Switch Online members.

The other calendar comes with more modern imagery, with artworks showing off Nintendo's latest hits like Donkey Kong Bananza and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This calendar is available for anyone with a free 400 platinum points to spare.

The calendars aren't your usual large cardboard pieces you'd hang on a wall, and are instead small cards you can place on a desk with a mount to keep track of your dates and events. Check them out in full here.

