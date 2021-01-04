Nintendo kicks 2021 off with a supersized sale on Switch titles

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo is ringing in the new year with a sale on some of its most acclaimed Switch titles. The sale is set to run until January 11 and includes discounts on classics such as Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Luigi's Mansion 3.

You can check out some of our highlights from the eShop sale below:

Super Mario Odyssey - £33.29 (33% off)

Luigi's Mansion 3 - £33.29 (33% off)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £33.29 (33% off)

Immortals: Fenyx Rising - £34.99 (30% off)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - £41.99 (30% off)