Nintendo kick off five days of indie announcements

Nintendo Switch has proven an extremely popular console for indie developers, and in a new festive-themed series, Nintendo shines a spotlight on selected indie gems.

The YouTube series "Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event" will run over the next five days and features updates and announcements from several of Nintendo's indie partners. The first video was released earlier today and its official description reads:

Welcome to Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event - Day 1! Join us from December 19th through December 23rd as we'll be sharing updates, announcements, and more from our indie partners each day. Check out the first batch of indie games below and be sure to come back tomorrow at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET [17:00 GMT / 18:00 CEST] for a new video!

Besides announcing shadow drops of Floppy Knights and Mortal Shell: Complete Edition (both available on Switch starting today), the segment also featured trailers for Roman Sands RE:Build (releasing summer 2023) and Pupperazzi (releasing early 2023).

With four more days of announcements still to go, we're excited to see exactly what Nintendo has in store for us.