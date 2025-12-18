Nintendo keeps retro gaming alive even during Christmas time

Probably the best thing about being a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber is the collection of retro games on multiple different platforms and console generations. And as expected, Nintendo does not allow retro gamers to rest even during Christmas.

We now have 2 great platformers from Nintendo 64 era available to us: Rayman 2: The Great Escape and Tonic Trouble.

Ubisoft's Rayman 2: The Great Escape was originally released in October 1999 for Nintendo 64 and Windows, and it offers colorful 3D platforming from the past as it was back then.

Tonic Trouble is another Ubisoft game released in August 1999 for Nintendo 64 and Windows. It has plenty of platforming, but is still described as a 3D action-adventure game with platforming elements.

So... let's start playing, and remember the good old days.