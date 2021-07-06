Nintendo just released Update 12.1.0 for Switch

Update 12.1.0 just rolled out for Nintendo's hybrid console, and it finally brought a bit more things than just regular performance improvement this time.

According to the patch note, some new functions are added to the system. When updating games, Switch users can now delete old data in order to download the new data if there's not enough space remaining. It was also pointed out that when deleting the old data, users won't be able to play the game until downloading new data is finished.

Other than this, the update, as usual, brings some "general system stability improvements."

