Nintendo Joy-Con patent shows stylus attachment

Speculation about new iterations for the Nintendo Switch hardware has been rife in recent years, and now GamesRadar has reported on a new patent filed by the company showing off an iteration of the Joy-Con along with an attachment featuring a stylus.

This patent seems to have been published this month, and for the most part looks very similar to the controllers we already know and love, albeit with the stylus attachment as you can see in the diagram below:

As you might expect, this can be used on the screen, and it isn't the first time a stylus has been available for the console, since physical copies of Dr Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch have offered a stylus too, which can be bought separately.

Of course a stylus could also be used with various other games that use the touchscreen functionality of the console (of which there are many) and the fact it's included in the console is reminiscent of the design of the Nintendo DS machines.

Would you like this Joy-Con?

