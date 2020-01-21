Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Nintendo Joy-Con patent shows stylus attachment

The Nintendo Switch has already had a stylus, but this might be a new way to interact with the touchscreen.

Speculation about new iterations for the Nintendo Switch hardware has been rife in recent years, and now GamesRadar has reported on a new patent filed by the company showing off an iteration of the Joy-Con along with an attachment featuring a stylus.

This patent seems to have been published this month, and for the most part looks very similar to the controllers we already know and love, albeit with the stylus attachment as you can see in the diagram below:

Nintendo Joy-Con patent shows stylus attachment

As you might expect, this can be used on the screen, and it isn't the first time a stylus has been available for the console, since physical copies of Dr Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch have offered a stylus too, which can be bought separately.

Of course a stylus could also be used with various other games that use the touchscreen functionality of the console (of which there are many) and the fact it's included in the console is reminiscent of the design of the Nintendo DS machines.

Would you like this Joy-Con?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content