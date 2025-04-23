Nintendo: Japanese pre-orders of Switch 2 are "far more than we had expected"

HQ

The demand for Switch 2 being so great was obvious beforehand, but the fact is that it seems to have exceeded Nintendo's own expectations, especially in Japan. The chief executive, Shuntaro Furukawa, now writes in an official statement (translated with Bing):

"My name is Furukawa. On April 2, we announced the details of the "Nintendo Switch 2" and started the lottery for the sales on the My Nintendo Store. As a result, we received applications from an extremely large number of people, approximately 2.2 million in Japan alone. However, this is far more than we had expected in advance, and the number of "Nintendo Switch 2" units that My Nintendo Store will be able to deliver on June 5 has been greatly exceeded. We regret to inform you that a significant number of you will not be able to win the prize when we announce the winners tomorrow, April 24th."

Those who are in the lottery to buy a unit will automatically be moved to the next round as more consoles are released, and Nintendo promises to try to increase production further to meet the huge demand.

We haven't heard anything like this for our part of the world yet, but there are several reports from stores that claim to have been allocated too few units. If you want to be sure to play Switch 2 early, make sure to place a pre-order.