Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Nintendo issues heatwave warning for Switch users

This comes as a lot of the world faces sweltering temperatures this summer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The past couple of days have been ridiculously hot in the UK, at least in comparison to the typical summer temperatures for the country. And while I've been slowly melting away, so have plenty of other people around the world this summer.

With record temperatures and scorching conditions, Nintendo has officially issued a warning for those who plan on using the company's hybrid consoles out and about in the hot conditions.

Coming from Nintendo's Japanese Twitter account, the company issued the following warning (thanks, Nintendo Life):

"Playing a Nintendo Switch in a high temperature area can cause the temperature of the console to rise. Please use the console in areas between 5 ~ 35°C (41 ~ 95°F)."

"Additionally, blocking the air intake and exhaust vents can cause the console to heat up. Please allow for good ventilation around these vents."

So long story short, it's probably not the best of ideas to take the Switch out and about, especially over the coming weekend when temperatures in the UK are expected to soar once again.

Nintendo issues heatwave warning for Switch users


Loading next content