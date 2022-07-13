Nintendo issues heatwave warning for Switch users

HQ

The past couple of days have been ridiculously hot in the UK, at least in comparison to the typical summer temperatures for the country. And while I've been slowly melting away, so have plenty of other people around the world this summer.

With record temperatures and scorching conditions, Nintendo has officially issued a warning for those who plan on using the company's hybrid consoles out and about in the hot conditions.

Coming from Nintendo's Japanese Twitter account, the company issued the following warning (thanks, Nintendo Life):

"Playing a Nintendo Switch in a high temperature area can cause the temperature of the console to rise. Please use the console in areas between 5 ~ 35°C (41 ~ 95°F)."

"Additionally, blocking the air intake and exhaust vents can cause the console to heat up. Please allow for good ventilation around these vents."

So long story short, it's probably not the best of ideas to take the Switch out and about, especially over the coming weekend when temperatures in the UK are expected to soar once again.