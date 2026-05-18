Nintendo isn't giving up in the race to become the best-selling console of all time, and is about to bring the Nintendo Switch to a huge new market

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It's hard to believe that India, the second most populous country on Earth (and soon to be the first), has had no commercial presence from a company like Nintendo. The country's economy has been growing at a rapid pace in recent years, and this is also opening up its economy and its population of over a billion people to becoming users, which in turn affects the video game industry. Nintendo has decided that the time to enter India has come, and the company is planning to launch the Nintendo Switch there. Yes, the base model (2019 version). Not even the OLED model.

As reported by Day Zero Media (thanks, NintendoLife), the Nintendo Switch will go on sale in the Asian country for 20,000 rupees in 2027. In fact, the Switch (and even the Switch 2) were already available on the secondary market via 'grey' imports, but they will now be arriving in shops. In this way, Nintendo hopes that by entering a new market with such potential, it can further boost hardware sales and thus surpass the 160 million consoles sold by the PS2, making the Nintendo Switch the best-selling video game console of all time.

With any luck, we'll find out if it succeeds next year, when the Nintendo Switch launches in a new market, whilst celebrating 10 years on sale in the rest of the world...