Nintendo is using Switch to emulate Virtual Boy at the Nintendo Museum in Japan

The Nintendo Museum, which will open to the public next week, features a huge selection of Nintendo productos, from before they were a videogame company, to all their consoles, including the less succesful ones, like the somewhat embarrasing Virtual Boy, which tried to implement 3D gaming and virtual reality in 1995, but noone liked.

At the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto you can actually try for yourself some Virtual Boy, looking through its "glasses" and play some of its games. However, they're not original versions.

In fact, as Shigeru Miyamoto himself has confirmed at IGN Japan, Virtual Boy games playable at the Nintendo Museum are emulated... via Nintendo Switch (thanks, MyNintendoNews).

While Virtual Boy didn't get many games, many Nintendo fans would love the possibility to try them for themselves. This means Nintendo has already made possible playing Virtual Boy games through Switch, so why don't they make it a real possibilty through Nintendo Switch Online?

Many people thought that Nintendo should have rereleased those Virtual Boy games on 3DS, where they could have actually emulated its 3D effects. But perhaps Nintendo was still cautious by the failure of that system. Nowadays, Nintendo seems more confident in talking about its past, even the things that didn't work.