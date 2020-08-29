Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Nintendo is the richest Japenese company in 2020

It's unsurprisingly really considering the success of titles, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Covid-19 has been bad for most businesses, but the video games industry has been surprisingly unaffected, besides a couple of delays and event cancellations. This fact, combined with the Switches stellar sales performance, (Animal Crossing: New Horizons alone has reportedly sold has over 22 million copies) has led to Nintendo being the richest company in Japan.

Nintendo is expected to have ¥890,4 billion (approximately $8,3 billion) in cash, which was enough to make them number one. This is up from last year, where the company had to settle for a measly second-place spot.

Nintendo is the richest Japenese company in 2020

Thanks Go Nintendo



Loading next content