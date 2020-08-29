Nintendo is the richest Japenese company in 2020

You're watching Advertisements

Covid-19 has been bad for most businesses, but the video games industry has been surprisingly unaffected, besides a couple of delays and event cancellations. This fact, combined with the Switches stellar sales performance, (Animal Crossing: New Horizons alone has reportedly sold has over 22 million copies) has led to Nintendo being the richest company in Japan.

Nintendo is expected to have ¥890,4 billion (approximately $8,3 billion) in cash, which was enough to make them number one. This is up from last year, where the company had to settle for a measly second-place spot.

Thanks Go Nintendo