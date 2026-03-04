Nintendo is stocking up on Mario games for Switch Online ahead of Mar10 Day

HQ

Last month, Virtual Boy made a somewhat unexpected comeback. It's Nintendo's biggest flop of all-time, which we discussed in more detail in a recent in-depth article. The new Virtual Boy is essentially just a holder for your Switch or Switch 2, which you can then use to play Virtual Boy games from Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

In the first wave, seven games were added, a selection that included hits such as Galactic Pinball, Teleroboxer, and Wario Land. Now Nintendo has announced that it's time for a refill, because just in time for Mario Day (March 10), they are releasing two new games for the format, namely Mario Tennis and Mario Clash.

If you don't have the Virtual Boy accessory but still want to enjoy some new-old Mario games, you can also look forward to Mario vs Donkey Kong on the same day. It was originally released for the Game Boy Advance in 2004, and is the same title that was remade under the same name two years ago for the Switch.

Check out the games in the video below for a better idea of what they look like and how they work. If you want to know more about the Virtual Boy accessory, we have a review here.