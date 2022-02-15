Nintendo is seemingly not interested in the Metaverse right now

HQ

The "Metaverse" term is one of the tech industry's hottest buzz words these days, and everywhere we're seeing publishers, developers and creators experiment with the idea, often with vaguely described ideas behind it.

If you ask Nintendo though, they really aren't into the whole Metaverse thing as of yet, and will be looking for a way to come up with a Nintendo-like version of the technology before it begins to experiment. Speaking during its recent financial Q&A president Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed, that there's no plans currently:

"At this point in time, there is no easy way to define specifically what kinds of surprises and enjoyment the metaverse can deliver to our consumers. As a company that provides entertainment, our main emphasis is on ways to deliver fresh surprises and fun to our consumers."

Nintendo has always been slower to implement and utilize the latest technological trends, but maybe, in this particular instance, you'd be quite pleased to see they're holding back?