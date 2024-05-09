Nintendo is removing X integration for the Switch

HQ

Nintendo is removing and discontinuing the X integration that it offers on the Nintendo Switch. As of June 10, 2024, you will not be able to post screenshots or videos to the social media platform from the Switch's Album, or even send friend requests using the Friend Suggestions feature either.

As for why this is happening, it's not actually much of a surprise as Microsoft and Sony also did similar last year for their Xbox and PlayStation platforms, all because X has a new API in place right now that requires companies to pay out up to $40,000 per month to access and use its systems.

X has affirmed that despite this being the case, it still has a strong partnership with Nintendo and is "working together to ensure a smooth transition for all users. We will continue collaborating with partners to bring new and exciting experiences to our global gaming community."

Do you use the Switch's X integration features?