Nintendo is pulling out all the stops for a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase tomorrow, July 31

HQ

We've been on edge for the past few hours, fearing that Nintendo would decide to postpone the rumoured July Nintendo Direct until next week, due to the difficult situation in the country with the tsunami caused by the mega-earthquake in Russia. However, it looks like we will have an event before the end of the month.

Nintendo has just announced a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase for tomorrow, 31 July at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST. The event will last 25 minutes and will see announcements of third-party games for both Nintendo Switch 1 and Nintendo Switch 2. There's no mention, therefore, that we'll be getting exclusive reveals from Nintendo's in-house studios. Don't expect an official Animal Crossing announcement tomorrow.

However, we can expect other interesting arrivals. One of the most buzzed about titles coming soon to Nintendo's new hybrid is Red Dead Redemption 2, and possibly a release date for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on Nintendo Switch 2, but this is just speculation right now. The good news is that in less than 24 hours we'll know for sure.