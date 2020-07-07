Nintendo is planning for a longer generation

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo Switch is selling at a faster pace than Nintendo can make them and we have been hearing about shortages all over. However, the console is already in its fourth year, and no Nintendo console since the NES has been on the market longer than 5-6 years before it was replaced.

Fortunately, this does not seem to be the case with the Switch. During a Q&A with Nintendo's major investors recently, president Shuntaro Furukawa outright said that they are looking to extend the life cycle of their hybrid console:

"Our current generation game system, Nintendo Switch, has entered its fourth year since launch, but its momentum is increasing. We believe there are two factors behind this. First is the existence of two hardware configurations with different characteristics, in Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. The second factor is that Nintendo's development resources are concentrated on developing content for a single platform, Nintendo Switch. We want to extend the life cycle of Nintendo Switch while maximizing such advantages."

And that sounds good to us, as it feels like the Switch has a lot more to give before it is time to think about retiring it.

Thanks, GamingBolt.