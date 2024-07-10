Nintendo is now selling two stylish ties

HQ

Many of us enjoy wearing game-themed clothing, but unfortunately we're often relegated to plain black t-shirts with huge prints. Fortunately, there are exceptions that allow you to go a little more discreetly even at finer events dressed in something gaming-related - and now Nintendo offers more of this.

Siliconera points out that Nintendo, together with tie manufacturer Nekado, has developed a collection of two ties (a red one with silhouettes of popular characters and a blue one with classic Nintendo logos) that will make many of you reach for your wallets. The catch, however, is that they seem to be exclusive to Nintendo's Kyoto store, and thus must be purchased on site.

If you're passing through Kyoto this summer, make sure to visit their Nintendo store and buy the ties (which will likely cost you a pretty penny considering it's a premium brand and Nintendo usually charges accordingly), and then enjoy being able to wear nerdy clothes to weddings, business meetings and fancy restaurants.