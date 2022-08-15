Nintendo is "not considering" raising Switch prices at the moment

HQ

As chips and various other important parts that make up electronics around the world become increasingly in demand, we're starting to see how the technology industry is adapting. For a company like Meta, decisions have been made to raise the price of the Quest 2 headset by $100, and this is still on top of graphics cards for PCs being absurdly pricey. All this has begged the question as to whether we'll see game console makers doing something similar.

Nintendo has already revealed that this won't be the case for them, as when speaking with Nikkei Asia, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa stated that price increases are not an option right now.

"We're not considering that at this point, for two reasons," said Furukawa. "In order to offer unique entertainment to a wide range of customers, we want to avoid pricing people out. Our competition is the variety of entertainment in the world, and we always think about pricing in terms of the value of the fun we offer."

"Our products also include software. Nintendo has sold more than 100 million Switch units so far, and it's important to maintain the momentum of our overall business. Generally speaking, a weak yen makes domestic Switch sales less profitable."

Despite facing a supply shortage, Nintendo still plans on shipping 21 million Switch units for the fiscal year running through March 2023. Furukawa added that its line-up of games for the rest of 2022, including that of Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet/Violet will "allow us to take a crack at meeting our sales forecast".