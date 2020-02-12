Nintendo is hosting travellers in Switch pop-up airport lounges

Travelling can be stressful and among the most stressful aspects of the art of travel is getting through the various airports unscathed and at peace. Nintendo is looking to make the airport experience more enjoyable for everyone headed up into the sky. At select airports in the US starting February 13 and ending on March 29, those looking to play some Switch games to wind down after or before a long flight will be able to do so. Not just that, the lounge, which features a nice seating area, charging ports and handheld and portable Switch demos, will also be hosting some neat giveaways for those who visit.

Those visiting the Nintendo Switch On The Go experience will be potential winners of various Switch games and merchandise. Just for stopping by, visitors can expect to receive a Switch-branded luggage handle wrap and a $10 Target coupon to use on Nintendo purchases of $75 dollars or more (while supplies last). Want to stop by one of these lounges? Here are the airports they're featured in and the dates of which they will come and go:

Dulles International Airport, Washington, D.C. - Concourse B near west entrance/exit, next to Gate B62 - Feb. 17 - March 29

• Seattle - Tacoma International Airport - Seattle, WA, Concourse C, next to Gate C10

• O'Hare International Airport - Chicago, IL, Terminal 1, Concourse B, between Gates B12 and B14

Feb. 13 - March 26

• Dallas Love Field Airport - Dallas, TX, West Terminal, near Gates 14 and 16