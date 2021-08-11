Nintendo is hosting its next Indie World stream in six hours

Nintendo has revealed that it is hosting another Nintendo Indie World showcase, and it's going to be taking place later today.

The show, which is set to include 20 minutes worth of information of indie titles that will be coming to Switch, will be live in around six hours, starting at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST today.

There is no direct mention of what will be shown in the stream, but we're hoping that Hollow Knight: Silksong gets some love, and in the best case scenario, a release date.

Be sure to catch the stream when it goes live here.