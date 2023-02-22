Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Returnal on PC
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      The Super Mario Bros. Movie

      Nintendo is hosting another Direct next month

      But there won't be any game news to go along with it.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Nintendo Directs are some of the most anticipated events on a gaming calendar. Often showing off some upcoming indie hits as well as whichever first-party games Nintendo has been working on, Nintendo Directs aren't events to miss out on.

      Now, Nintendo has announced another Direct, which will be held on the 9th of March. This will be where we see the final trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. However, apart from news dedicated to the film, we won't be seeing anything else.

      This means no game news, which is slightly disappointing, but considering we had a Nintendo Direct recently, it makes sense that the company doesn't want to show us anymore gaming-related content right now.

      Will you be tuning into the next Nintendo Direct?

      The Super Mario Bros. Movie

      Related texts



      Loading next content