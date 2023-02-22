Nintendo is hosting another Direct next month

HQ

Nintendo Directs are some of the most anticipated events on a gaming calendar. Often showing off some upcoming indie hits as well as whichever first-party games Nintendo has been working on, Nintendo Directs aren't events to miss out on.

Now, Nintendo has announced another Direct, which will be held on the 9th of March. This will be where we see the final trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. However, apart from news dedicated to the film, we won't be seeing anything else.

This means no game news, which is slightly disappointing, but considering we had a Nintendo Direct recently, it makes sense that the company doesn't want to show us anymore gaming-related content right now.

Will you be tuning into the next Nintendo Direct?