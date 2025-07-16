Nintendo is hosting a Drag x Drive Demo Event in early August

HQ

It's easy to forget that the next major and actually new Nintendo Switch 2 game following Donkey Kong Bananza tomorrow is the multiplayer sports project Drag x Drive. The game will be launching on August 14 and to prepare for that Nintendo has announced a Demo Event where players will be able to get an early example of the action.

Set to run on August 9 and 10, this Global Jam as it's known is a chance for Nintendo Switch Online members on Switch 2 consoles to hop into the game and essentially stress test the title before its global rollout.

The event will run across three four-hour-long sessions over the two days, and as for when each session happens, the times and dates are as follows.



August 9: 11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST - 15:00 BST - 16:00 CEST



August 10: 1:00 BST / 2:00 CEST - 5:00 BST / 6:00 CEST



August 10: 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST - 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST



Will you be checking out Drag x Drive and using this Global Jam as a chance to decide if it's worthy of a purchase?