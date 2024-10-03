Nintendo is forced to limit sales of some of Nintendo Museum souvenirs, now reselling online

HQ

Nintendo Museum opened its doors to the public this week, after the exclusive visits by the press late September. From those early previews, the one thing that stuck the most among Nintendo fans was the exclusive line of merchandising: product only sold at the Kyoto museum, that likely won't be sold anywhere else.

Some of the most seeked-out items include comically large cushions shaped as the Nintendo 64 or the Wii controllers. The official price for these cushions is 11,000 yen, which translates to 56.84 GBP / 68.12 EUR, but as spotted by VGC, some resellers are trying to sell those cushions for over 164 GBP / 195 EUR on second hand marketplace Mercari.

Other of the most demanded items are pens and keyrings shaped to other Nintendo consoles, including Game Boy Advance, GameCube, Wii U, or even the menu for the museum's restaurant.

As a result, Nintendo has announced that certain items will limit the quantities that can be sold to each customer.

Each customer can only buy up to one of the four types of cushions (Famicom, SNES, Nintendo 64 and Wii), as well as only one per person within the game keychain collection or the Hanafuda card decks.

It is unfortunate that Nintendo has to take this measures. Hopefully this restriction will go away after some time, as the novelty of the museum lays down, but the exclusivity and scarcity of these items, not sold officially online, as well as the avid impatience of Nintendo fans, might make these hot items for years to come.