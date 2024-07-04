Nintendo is ending its Wii U repair program

HQ

The Wii U was released in 2012, but it had big problems early on, and it became Nintendo's worst-selling main console ever, with just over 13 million units sold, and after just four and a half years it was replaced by the Switch.

Although the console has stopped being manufactured and sold, and online services for it have started to be phased out, Nintendo has offered repair options with official components. However, these are now running out, and thus Nintendo's repair program for the console is also ending.

An important component of the console is the tablet controller that was the defining feature of the hardware. They were never sold separately and if they malfunction, it can be difficult to use your Wii U. In other words, make sure you take care of the one you have - because it will be much harder to replace in the future.

