Nintendo is currently the richest company in Japan

It's no secret that Switch has performed extremely well, and will probably be the best selling gaming console of all time by the end of the year, especially since the successor was recently rumored to be delayed until 2025.

If you combine this with great game sales (often at full price as Nintendo rarely do big discounts), many subscribers of Switch Online, the very successful The Super Mario Bros. Movie, popular theme parks and a whole lot more - it becomes very clear that Nintendo makes a lot of money. How much, you might ask?

Well, Toyo Keizai do an annual chart of the 300 richest companies (cash and cash equivalent) in Japan, and guess who tops it this year? As you might have guessed, it's Nintendo, who has a whopping €10.6 / £9 billion (converted from Japanese yen) in their bank account, with no dept at all. Some other game companies on the same list are #25 Bandai Namco, #38 Square Enix, #50 Konami, #63 Sega and #88 Capcom.

Basically, don't expect Nintendo to go anywhere or do drastic changes to their strategies anytime soon.

