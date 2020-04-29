Nintendo is closing Wii U and 3DS eshops in 42 countries

Nintendo has announced that it will be closing Wii U and 3DS eshops in no less than 42 Latin American and Caribbean countries, with a few exceptions such as Mexico and Brazil.

These were actually limited eshops compared to the regular ones, presenting far fewer functions, but nevertheless all of them will be closing on July 31. This means that players in those countries will not be able to buy new games, redeem codes, download updates, or even download already purchased games.

Nintendo advises that everyone living in those countries act accordingly to ensure that they don't lose content after the closure, or in other words, if you want to keep a game, you better download it before July 31.

There's no indication that Nintendo is looking to close eshops in other regions, but still, this might be a preview of what will happen sooner or later in other countries.