Nintendo is banning Switch 2 units after use of flash cards

Of course, no company likes people stealing their products, and Nintendo is known to be extra tough on this. One of the most common ways to pirate games for the Switch is with a so-called MIG Switch cartridge, in which you use a microSD card to transfer and play games from it.

After an update, these cards also work with Switch 2, but apparently Nintendo can spot this and now several people write that they have had their devices banned by Nintendo. While their Nintendo accounts are still active, there is a risk that Nintendo will close these as well, making them lose all previous purchases.

Although it is a legal grey area, there are many countries where it is lawful to make backups of software you own. But Nintendo makes no distinction between this and pirated copies, and if you don't want a banned Switch 2, it seems like a good idea to simply leave MIG Switch cartridges out of it.