Nintendo introduces light purple (L) and light green (R) Joy-Con 2 Controllers for the Switch 2

Nintendo has just unveiled the very first official variation to the colouring for their Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controllers. As per shown on Nintendo Today!:

Light purple (L) and light green (R) are the colours replacing the originals' light blue and light red, and they do so in the exact same parts, meaning only the stick base and the magnetic protuberance that inserts into the main unit will see its colour changed, while the main case remains dark grey.

The new Joy-Con 2 controllers will start selling on February 12 at the standard recommended retail price, and they remotely remind us of Splatoon and the Gamecube era - but how do you like them?