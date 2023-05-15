Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We only use them to understand how you interact with our website so we can improve it. We use third-party software, but in NO case do we store personal data.

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Nintendo interested in making a Zelda movie

With the success of the Mario movie, we can see why.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After Illumination's Super Mario Bros film became one of the most successful animated movies ever, it's perhaps unsurprising that Nintendo is very much in favour of more cinematic ventures. And judging from information shared by producer Eiji Aonuma in a wonderfully transparent interview with Polygon the Zelda franchise could very well be the next big movie project if all goes well.

"I have to say, I am interested. For sure, but it's not just me being interested in something that makes things happen, unfortunately. Maybe the voice of the fans is what's important here,"

Given how incredibly well Tears of the Kingdom has been received by fans and critics alike, it's definitely in Nintendo's interest to act on the game's popularity. And wouldn't it be great to see Zelda, Link and Ganon treated to a movie worthy of the game series that could scrub away the memory of the late 80s animated disaster?

What would you prefer, a sequel to the Super Mario Bros movie, a Zelda movie, or something else entirely (and if so, what would you like to see)?

Nintendo interested in making a Zelda movie


Loading next content