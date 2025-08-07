Nintendo Indie World announces release date for Ball x Pit

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Kenny Sun & Friends' Devolver Digital-published title Ball x Pit announces its release date at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase. The pixel-art bullet hell roguelite game will be available on PC and Nintendo Switch on 15 October 2025. A native Nintendo Switch 2 version will arrive in the autumn.
In Ball x Pit you must progress by building bases while taking out endless hordes of enemies by throwing pellets. The fun is that there are 60 different types of balls, each with a different effect, and you can combine them to create crazy new effects.
Check out the trailer for the BALL x PIT release date below.