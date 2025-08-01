Nintendo increases price of original Switch console and accessories in the US

HQ

Nintendo has announced that prices for Nintendo Switch (the original models) and some accessories will see a price hike starting next Monday, August 3. The move is announced the same day that Nintendo announced that Switch 2 sales have reached 6 million units.

Starting August 3, Nintendo Switch will cost $419.99, up from $399.99.

Switch Lite will cost $279.99, up from $259.99.

And Switch OLED will cost $489.99, up from $449.99

The Pro Controller will cost $99.99, up from $89.99, and a pair of Joy-Con will cost $109.99, up from $99.99.

Other accessories like Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo will also see a price hike. However, Nintendo Switch 2, games (both for Switch and Switch 2), and Nintendo Switch Online memberships will not change prices. "However, please note that price adjustments may be necessary in the future", they say.

The original Nintendo Switch, with its three models (including Lite and OLED Model) still managed to sell 0.98 million units in the last quarter (April-June 2025), with a cumulative sales figure of 153.1 million, just one million shy of Nintendo DS, its best selling system ever. This price hike is only in the United States, likely in response to Donald Trump's tariffs on the rest of the world.