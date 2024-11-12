Nintendo hopes it can "continue with these 2D top-down Zeldas"

HQ

While many look at the massive open-world The Legend of Zelda games, like Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, as the future of the beloved franchise, we are still lucky enough to get more concise and traditional Zelda games too, as we saw in September when Echoes of Wisdom made its debut on Nintendo Switch.

Talking about that latest instalment into the series to BBC News, The Legend of Zelda veteran producer Eiji Aonuma mentioned that while 3D will continue to be a core focal point of the Hyrulian adventure, he does hope he'll continue to help build top-down 2D alternatives as well.

"So we will also have those dynamic 3D Zeldas as well. But in addition to that, we're also hoping that we can continue with these 2D top-down Zeldas."

The Legend of Zelda is soon set to reach an amazing milestone, as in 2026 it will be celebrating its 40th anniversary. As we're expecting the Switch successor to be available by then, what kinds of Zelda games do you hope Nintendo has in store to mark that major moment in gaming history?