Nintendo hits 860 million consoles sold

From the good old NES in the '80s to the Game Boy, Super Nintendo, DS, Wii, and today's Switch, Nintendo has repeatedly redefined how we play - and set the trends for the rest of the industry. Their success spans home consoles, handhelds, and now hybrids. Simply put, they are the world's most successful console maker, and according to fresh sales figures, Nintendo has now sold a total of 860 million consoles worldwide since 1983 - a number none of their competitors can come close to matching.

When it comes to games, the numbers are just as impressive. Since the beginning, Nintendo has sold over 5.9 billion titles, driven by bestsellers like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Pokémon. These are now classic franchises that have not only stood the test of time but also continued to attract new generations of players.

By comparison, Sony has sold around 630 million PlayStation consoles since 1994, while Sega and Xbox trail far behind in total sales. With the Switch on track to become the best-selling console of all time - and Switch 2 already selling at record speed - it looks like Nintendo's dominance will continue well into the future.

How many Nintendo consoles have you owned over the years - and which one was your first?