Nintendo hides music in the desert area of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond behind a paywall

HQ

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond certainly isn't being the dream return to the franchise that many have been hoping of for the past 18 years. Despite having a more than remarkable technical performance, Retro Studios' title suffers from some rather poor level design, to put it mildly. But now we know that there are other questionable design decisions, too, that further mar Nintendo's recent release.

We're referring in this case to the desert section of Viewros, which is explored on Samus' motorbike, Vi-O-La. It's a section where you also have to ride around collecting crystals and items and.... Doesn't it feel a bit too quiet? Now we know why. It turns out that the music in this area can only be unlocked as a reward for completing 100% of the desert exploration... or by checking out and purchasing the Samus Amiibo figure with Vi-O-La, officially priced at €29.99.

It's not the first time Nintendo has "hidden" endgame content behind the NFC system of the Amiibo figures (Donkey Kong Bananza also had it), but the controversy here is that it's not a special outfit or aesthetic accessory, but music, which is an integral part of the gameplay experience, and which is inelegantly hidden behind a paywall here.

What do you think, do you think unlocking music in video games after a completionist mission or as an additional purchase is the right thing to do?