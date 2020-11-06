Nintendo has updated its list of top 10 best-selling Switch titles

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo is screaming about the Switch's success right now, as yesterday we heard the console had sold 68.3 million units, and now we know the current figures for its best selling games. Unsurprisingly, with it being constantly in the top 10 sales charts in the UK, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has held the position of being the console's best seller with 28.99 million units sold. A solid new entry on the list is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which launched in March and has already managed to shift 26.04 million units.

These may be expected to have charted high, but there are a few surprise entries within the list. Pokémon Sword and Shield has now managed to creep past Super Mario Odyssey and has sold 19.02 million units. This figure, we imagine, has likely ballooned due to the title's recent DLCs The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. Another shock is that Super Mario Party remains seated in the top 10 with 12.10 million units sold, despite receiving a pretty lukewarm reception and receiving little support post-launch.

You can see the full list below:



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 28.99 million

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 26.04 million

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 21.10 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 19.74 million

Pokémon Sword and Shield - 19.02 million

Super Mario Odyssey - 18.99 million

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! - 12.49 million

Super Mario Party - 12.10 million

Splatoon 2 - 11.27 million

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 8.32 million



Are you surprised by these figures?