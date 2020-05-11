Nintendo has unannounced games set to release this year

Switch owners are having a nice time right now with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and there is also a major Pokémon Sword/Shield expansion on the horizon. Other than that, however, there seems to be a gap in the 'new game' schedule this fall. This doesn't mean Nintendo won't have games coming out though.

During the latest Q&A at the Nintendo Annual Financial Briefing last week, the boss Shuntaro Furukawa revealed that the company actually still has games to announce that will be released this year. As you might remember, there have been lots of rumours floating around about Mario games to celebrate his 35th Anniversary, but there's also Bayonetta 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild II (although it's rumoured to be released next year at the very earliest).

There's also the fact that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is technically a seven-year-old game, so maybe it's time for a sequel? And what about more Super Mario Party? What do you expect Nintendo to have in store for us?

Thanks Robert Sephazon