Nintendo has stepped in to determine The Legend of Zelda lore

Put down the pitchforks and give each other a hug, the timeline wars are over at last for The Legend of Zelda fans.

Eagle-eyed attendees at Nintendo Live 2024 in Sydney noticed a timeline on display - officially made by Nintendo - which showed recent titles Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom as completely separate from older games, so you can all stop trying to figure out where they slot in (and inevitably arguing in the process).

Sadly this hasn't been enough to satisfy all fans. Under the above post on X, user @TooSweetMeBro wrote: "I was under the impression it was a separate timeline altogether so this confirmed my theory: Age Of Calamity; Breath Of The Wild; Tears Of The Kingdom".

Of course, it's always easy to be right in retrospect once you've had the answer pointed out to you, but in this case other fans have already begun to point out another error with the above statement. User @PatManDX wrote: "Age of Calamity would technically be its own branching timeline that branches off from BOTW/pre-BOTW but yeah", whilst user @Nectarine2952 chimed in: "Age of Calamity doesn't even align with BOTW flashbacks and item/character descriptions of the even previous to the calamity, they made all the [stuff] up and they even messed up Link age when he grabbed the master sword, that game is not on the same timeline at all".

Some have even begun to deny the timeline's accuracy and relevance altogether:

But I think this user said it best:

So please, please, stop fighting. Armistice, peace at last?