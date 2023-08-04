Nintendo has sold one billion (!!) Switch games

HQ

Things are undeniably going well for Nintendo right now. The Japanese company recently announced that it has sold over one billion Switch games since the console's launch in 2017, marking the first Nintendo console to reach that dream threshold after the previous record holder, the Nintendo DS, "only" managed to sell around 950 million titles. When it comes to the top list of these Switch games, there are many old faithfuls along with a promising new addition. First on the list is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with its 55 million copies, with silver and bronze going to Animal Crossing: New Horizons (43 million) and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (32 million). The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild just misses the podium with its 31 million and just after that we find Super Mario Odyssey at around 26 million games.

One noteworthy detail is that the newly released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is at number nine with over 18 million copies sold, which is not bad considering Link's latest adventure was only released in May.

The full top 10 list can be found below:

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 55.46 million

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 42.79 million

3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 31.77 million

4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 30.65 million

5. Super Mario Odyssey - 26.44 million

6. Pokémon Sword/Shield - 25.92 million

7. Pokémon Scarlet/Violet - 22.66 million

8. Super Mario Party - 19.39 million

9. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 18.51 million

10. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 16.17 million