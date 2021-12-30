Cookies

Nintendo has revealed 2021's best selling indies on Switch

There's no mention to the individual sales numbers for each game however.

As we are at the end of 2021 and going to enter 2022 in less than 48 hours, Nintendo decided to look back a bit and make a list to show us the best-selling indie games on Nintendo Switch throughout the entire 2021. A video has been released and you can check above.

You can see that the line-up covers quite a few different genres, and it's easy to understand why some of the games made it into the list - there have always been lots of discussions about them, such as Spelunky 2, Tetris Effect: Connected, and Axiom Verge 2. Nintendo didn't specify how many copies each game has sold, nor rank them up.

You can find the full list below, in no particular order:


  • Cyber Shadow

  • Unpacking

  • Tetris Effect: Connected

  • Stick Fight: The Game

  • Curse of the Dead Gods

  • Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

  • Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

  • Spelunky 2

  • Road 96

  • Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero

  • Littlewood

  • Islanders Console Edition

  • Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition

  • Eastward

  • Axiom Verge 2

Do you own any of these games?

