Nintendo has reportedly accounted for over half of the console sales in the UK in 2026 so far

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It seems like 2026 has been a very good year for Nintendo in the UK so far, as a new piece of information from The Game Business' Christopher Dring reveals that Nintendo systems have accounted for over 50% of the total console sales in the UK this calendar year.

We don't know the firm split as to Switch 1 and Switch 2 console sales in regards to this data, but the information does claim that the Switch 2 just experienced an excellent March, with sales leaping by 154% month-over-month due to the surge of interest in Pokémon Pokopia. The caveat is that March is a five-week month compared to February being a four-week month, so the data will be marginally skewed because of this.

What this data does suggest is that spending on other consoles has slowed, as less than 50% of total console sales in the UK this year is split between PlayStation and Xbox devices. Whether this is due to the late-stage of this generation and fans finding themselves less in need of a current-gen system or because they are being priced out of current gadgets due to the frequently increasing prices of modern consoles remains to be seen.