Nintendo has reportedly accounted for over half of the console sales in the UK in 2026 so far
With Pokémon Pokopia helping see the console's sales jump significantly in March.
It seems like 2026 has been a very good year for Nintendo in the UK so far, as a new piece of information from The Game Business' Christopher Dring reveals that Nintendo systems have accounted for over 50% of the total console sales in the UK this calendar year.
We don't know the firm split as to Switch 1 and Switch 2 console sales in regards to this data, but the information does claim that the Switch 2 just experienced an excellent March, with sales leaping by 154% month-over-month due to the surge of interest in Pokémon Pokopia. The caveat is that March is a five-week month compared to February being a four-week month, so the data will be marginally skewed because of this.
What this data does suggest is that spending on other consoles has slowed, as less than 50% of total console sales in the UK this year is split between PlayStation and Xbox devices. Whether this is due to the late-stage of this generation and fans finding themselves less in need of a current-gen system or because they are being priced out of current gadgets due to the frequently increasing prices of modern consoles remains to be seen.