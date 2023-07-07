Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Pikmin 4

Nintendo has released a crash course on Pikmin

What are the weird plant-like creatures? How do you command them? Nintendo teaches all about these and more.

Have you not played a Pikmin game before? Are you entirely new to the series and wondering if Pikmin 4 is the place to start? If so, Nintendo has now created a helpful video that proves exactly why Pikmin 4 is the perfect instalment to jump into the series.

This handy video is more a guide on all things Pikmin, as in a very creative manner, it explains what the plant-like creatures are, how you can command them, how to overcome danger, what happens when Pikmin die, and more. Needless to say, if you've never really understood Pikmin, this is a super useful video to watch.

Pikmin 4 will be launching on Nintendo Switch on July 21, and while we're working on our review, you can read our recent thoughts on the game in our preview right here.

Pikmin 4

