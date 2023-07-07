Nintendo has released a crash course on Pikmin

HQ

Have you not played a Pikmin game before? Are you entirely new to the series and wondering if Pikmin 4 is the place to start? If so, Nintendo has now created a helpful video that proves exactly why Pikmin 4 is the perfect instalment to jump into the series.

This handy video is more a guide on all things Pikmin, as in a very creative manner, it explains what the plant-like creatures are, how you can command them, how to overcome danger, what happens when Pikmin die, and more. Needless to say, if you've never really understood Pikmin, this is a super useful video to watch.

Pikmin 4 will be launching on Nintendo Switch on July 21, and while we're working on our review, you can read our recent thoughts on the game in our preview right here.