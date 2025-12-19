Gamereactor

news

Nintendo has officially started its Holiday Sale

There are plenty of games to browse through, some with outright spectacularly low prises, for both Switch and Switch 2.

Yesterday, we reported that Microsoft had launched its Xbox Countdown Sale with lots of discounts ahead of Christmas and New Year, and a few hours ago, Valve announced that it had kicked off this year's Steam Winter Sale. Nintendo doesn't want to be outdone, of course, so it too is now in full swing with its Holiday Sale.

Since there are so many great games to be found, we have compiled a list of ten really good games that are currently discounted and will remain so until January 11.

Switch 1 games:


Switch 2 games:


Feel free to share any real gems you find, so that more people can enjoy some great bargains in the run-up to Christmas.

