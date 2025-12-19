news
Nintendo has officially started its Holiday Sale
There are plenty of games to browse through, some with outright spectacularly low prises, for both Switch and Switch 2.
Yesterday, we reported that Microsoft had launched its Xbox Countdown Sale with lots of discounts ahead of Christmas and New Year, and a few hours ago, Valve announced that it had kicked off this year's Steam Winter Sale. Nintendo doesn't want to be outdone, of course, so it too is now in full swing with its Holiday Sale.
Since there are so many great games to be found, we have compiled a list of ten really good games that are currently discounted and will remain so until January 11.
Switch 1 games:
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - 75% off
- Outward Definitive Edition - 90% off
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - 40% off
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - 85% off
- Unicorn Overlord - 65% off
Switch 2 games:
- Fast Fusion - 30% off
- Hades II - 25% off
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - 20% off
- Red Dead Redemption - 50% off
- Sonic X Shadow Generations - 50% off
Feel free to share any real gems you find, so that more people can enjoy some great bargains in the run-up to Christmas.