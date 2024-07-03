Nintendo has no plans to use AI in its game development

HQ

Embracer Group, Square Enix, Ubisoft and many of the other giants in the industry have all in some form or another come to embrace AI as a tool in their game development.

But one that is going against the grain is (as so often in the past) Nintendo, which has announced that it has no plans whatsoever to integrate AI into its game development.

This is despite the fact that the technology is basically a very impressive one, as even Nintendo's top dog Shuntaro Furukawa admitted during a recent conversation.

"We hope to continue to deliver value that is unique to us and can't be achieved through technology (AI) alone"

It's a breath of fresh air in an industry where almost 30 per cent of developers today already use AI in some form for game development, as recently revealed in a new survey.

Do you think it is positive that Nintendo is staying away from AI?