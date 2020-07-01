Nintendo has no plans for upcoming Direct streams

You're watching Advertisements

This year has been somewhat dry for Switch owners looking for new things to play. Normally, Nintendo has a few Nintendo Direct streams scattered over the year and then there is of course E3. But in 2020 we haven't had a single traditional Nintendo Direct (only a few smaller ones dedicated to games like Pokémon and Animal Crossing) and E3 was cancelled.

All this is a result of coronavirus, and now Nintendo reveals that we should not expect any Nintendo Direct streams to take place in the coming months either. In a Q&A session with their investors, Nintendo head honcho Shuntaro Furukawa said:

"We feel Nintendo Directs are an incredibly effective way to present information directly to our customers in a very straight-forward way. Inversely, times change and so does the most effective way to promote products, so there is a chance that a new, better way to present this information comes about. So we always like to examine all of the possible ways to communicate this information to customers.

"In normal years, we would show off the games presented at E3 to our shareholders. However, due to the Coronavirus, E3, as well as other large game events, have been cancelled for the time being and we have no plans to hold any events of that nature as well.

"Instead, we are trying to be flexible in thinking of new ways to present information about our products, so please stay tuned."

That means we might enter the autumn without knowing what to expect from Nintendo for the rest of the year. What do you think of this strategy?

Thanks, VGC.